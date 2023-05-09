TruthExposed
DeTect: Cash seized from car tyre unrelated to K’taka polls
“When was the last time you saw Rs 2,000 notes? BJP stuffs it into tyres for election expenses.”
CHENNAI: A video of two men taking out bundles of cash stuffed in a car tyre has gone viral with netizens claiming the BJP is illegally smuggling money to cover election expenses in Karnataka which goes to the polls on May 10.
A Karnataka Congress worker shared this as, “When was the last time you saw Rs 2,000 notes? BJP stuffs it into tyres for election expenses.” Alt News found in 2019, I-T officials confiscated Rs 2.3 cr in cash from the spare tyre of a car travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. No media report linked it to any political party.
