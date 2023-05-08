Kharge didn’t wait for Sonia’s nod to sit on dais

CHENNAI: A election rally clip from Hubbali, Karnataka, has gone viral with the claim that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge waited for Sonia Gandhi’s approval to take a seat on the dais. The viral clip does not have an audio channel. A BJP functionary tweeted this as, “A vote for Congress means letting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi run Karnataka by proxy.” Alt News found that the clip in its entirety depicts Kharge waiting for the anchor to complete the introduction, before he could walk up to the podium to start his speech.