Ad showing interfaith couple not related to any brand

CHENNAI: A new controversial viral video depicts a young woman engaged in playful courtship with a bearded man with a skull cap. In the clip, the man is seen removing the saree-clad woman’s bindi and offering her a kurta and a headscarf. The video ends with a logo of a luggage company and an audio clip stating “Wedding favourites”. Alt News found that the actor in the video had clarified, “We did not make it to promote love jihad. Our aim was to create a reel.” The luggage company has also denied that the ad belonged to it.