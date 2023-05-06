TruthExposed
DeTect: Video of man confessing to murder shared falsely
He states, “I killed my wife because of my love for Khuda…It was a matter of respect for Islam.”
A video of a bearded man confessing to a journalist that he has murdered his wife in the name of Allah, has gone viral. He states, “I killed my wife because of my love for Khuda…It was a matter of respect for Islam.” The video has been shared by social media users, claiming that this was a classic case of ‘love jihad’ and that Hindu women should be aware of such consequences of inter-faith relationships. Alt news found the victim’s name was Yasmeen Khatun, daughter of Abdul Gaffar. So, the accused and the victim hailed from the same community.
