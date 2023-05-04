DeTect: UP govt school was not converted into madrasa

A video of cops entering a government school in UP has gone viral. The video shows Muslim men, women and children reading in a classroom and the police taking a few people into custody at the behest of some people complaining that Islamic texts were being taught in the school. A BJP leader shared the video saying, “Government school turns madrasa.” Alt News found that staff of a school in Ghaziabad, had organised a Quran reading as an act of thanksgiving. The school was not being converted.
