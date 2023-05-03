TruthExposed
DeTect: Car tyre advert edited with anti-Modi message
With the Karnataka assembly elections days away, a video featuring a man refusing to buy a carry bag after shopping at a supermarket has gone viral. It shows him carrying all the items in his hands to the spot where his car is parked and ends with a message that says: Want to save money? Remove Modi and save money, jobs, democracy, country. Alt News found the original video pertained to a tyre company, and had nothing to do with political campaigns. The messaging in the ad was morphed to make it appear like it was part of the same creative.
