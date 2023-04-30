Man involved in battery episode not BJP MLA Dubey

A new viral video features a man getting beaten up by a ‘politician’ with a stick. Users shared the video with a caption in Hindi, claiming that the video was from Jaunpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where BJP MLA Vipul Dubey assaulted his domestic help after the latter asked for his salary. Alt News found a reply to a tweet by the handle of Jaunpur Police. It said, “The case is not related to Jaunpur, or any politician.” The victim was being beaten up for his failure to disclose his working for another employer.