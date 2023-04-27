Dosanjh did not object to Indian flag at Coachella

A clip of Diljit Dosanjh’s performance at Coachella music festival in California has gone viral with the claim that he objected to a woman waving the Indian flag during his performance. As per the purported tweets, he said, “Don’t spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country” in Punjabi in the viral clip. He was accused of having no respect for the tricolour. Alt News translated his words and found that he, in fact, dedicated his performance to India. He urged people to stay away from negativity.