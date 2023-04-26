DeTect: Photos of bruised actor shared with false claim

Three images of an injured actor have gone viral on social media. A right wing political activist shared these with a caption saying, “A Hindu girl named Ankita fell in love with Abdul. But he showed her the view of hell.” Alt News found the woman in the image is a Malayalam actress named Anicka Vikhraman. Per her own admission, her former partner Anoop Pillai had tortured her mentally and physically, and the bruises are a proof of that. The communal claims are baseless.