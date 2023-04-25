DeTect: 2022 video shared as attack on BJP vehicle in K’taka

Karnataka is headed for polls from May 10, 2023. In this backdrop, a recent video features a mob chasing down and vandalising a BJP campaign vehicle. Users have claimed that the said video explains the mood of Karnataka voters. “The agony is real and evident on the ground.” Alt News ran a check and found that the viral video actually shows a clash between TRS and BJP supporters during the Munugode bypoll in November 2022. It is unrelated to the upcoming Karnataka elections.