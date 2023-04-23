Rijiju tweets clip of MCD school to slam AAP

Union Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju recently tweeted a clip of Delhi education minister Atishi Marlena admonishing authorities of a school for its poor maintenance during an inspection. Rijiju took a dig at Delhi’s former education minister Manish Sisodia by claiming Atishi had ‘publicly exposed’ Delhi’s ‘world-class’ school models. Alt News found the school in question is under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was governed by BJP for 15 years until the AAP won the MCD elections in Dec 2022.

