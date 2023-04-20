DeTect: Clipped video of Gehlot ‘backing’ Amritpal goes viral

NEW DELHI: A clip of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has gone viral. In it, Gehlot remarks, “Amritpal Singh is saying if they talk about a Hindu nation, then why should I not talk about Khalistan.

This is a very accurate thing he has said”. While tweeting this video, BJP leader Arun Yadav called Ashok Gehlot “anti-Hindu and Kalyugi”.

Alt News found that it was a false claim that Gehlot justified Amritpal’s demand for Khalistan. Upon watching the entire video, it becomes clear that Gehlot was instead expressing concern over raising the demand for Khalistan.