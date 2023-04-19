DeTect: Jai Sri Ram slogan was raised by Atiq’s murderers

PRAYAGRAJ: History sheeter and five-time MLA Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in Prayagraj recently while being escorted by cops.

An attacker apparently shouted ‘Jai Sri Ram’, as he was being apprehended by the police.

After footage of the murder went viral, users tweeted such slogans were not raised and that the videos were doctored.

Alt News found video evidence, news reports and eye-witness accounts proved such slogans were indeed raised by the assailants.

First published on www.altnews.in