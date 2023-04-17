DeTect: False claims of YouTuber getting clean-chit goes viral

CHENNAI: YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Bihar was held last month in West Champaran district after he had surrendered there.

He is accused of circulating misleading videos about residents of Bihar working in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, his images went viral with the claim that he has been given a clean chit by a Madurai district court, which “reprimanded police” for arresting him. Alt News found no such judgment was passed. Kashyap has been booked under the NSA by the TN police.