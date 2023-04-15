TruthExposed

DeTect: Video of cop chasing drunk drivers was scripted

The video is shared with a caption in Hindi that says, “Police caught girls drinking alcohol in cold drink bottles. See what happens next.”
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: A video recently went viral, which shows a cop arguing with a few girls whom he apparently caught over-speeding and drinking alcohol in a car. The video is shared with a caption in Hindi that says, “Police caught girls drinking alcohol in cold drink bottles. See what happens next.” Through a reverse search, Alt News found the video is a scripted one made by a content creator called Amar Kataria from Haryana. His FB, YouTube channels and Instagram profile have many such scripted videos.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Alcohol
cop
Haryana
Amar Kataria

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in