DeTect: Video of cop chasing drunk drivers was scripted

NEW DELHI: A video recently went viral, which shows a cop arguing with a few girls whom he apparently caught over-speeding and drinking alcohol in a car. The video is shared with a caption in Hindi that says, “Police caught girls drinking alcohol in cold drink bottles. See what happens next.” Through a reverse search, Alt News found the video is a scripted one made by a content creator called Amar Kataria from Haryana. His FB, YouTube channels and Instagram profile have many such scripted videos.
