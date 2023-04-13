DeTect: Fake RSS letter on ‘entrapment of’ Muslim girls goes viral

NEW DELHI: A letter purportedly written on the official letterhead of the RSS is viral on social media. The text contains 12 specific lessons on how to ‘entrap’ Muslim women, and says that the RSS would give 15 days of training on how to convert Muslim women and bring them to the folds of ‘Sanatan dharma’. Alt News ran a check and found that in 2018 and 2019, fake letters with similar formats were circulated in the name of RSS.