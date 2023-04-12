DeTect: Paris pension-protests shared with false communal angle

PARIS: A video of protestors ransacking a fast food chain outlet went viral on Twitter with the claim that the protesters were immigrants from the minority community who created havoc in the French capital. A Twitter user captioned it as “Security issues engulf France now .. no points for guessing whom they allowed to peacefully settle?” Alt News found it to be trade union members protesting against the pension reform.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android