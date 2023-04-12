TruthExposed

DeTect: Paris pension-protests shared with false communal angle

A Twitter user captioned it as “Security issues engulf France now .. no points for guessing whom they allowed to peacefully settle?” Alt News found it to be trade union members protesting against the pension reform.
Dt Next Bureau

PARIS: A video of protestors ransacking a fast food chain outlet went viral on Twitter with the claim that the protesters were immigrants from the minority community who created havoc in the French capital. A Twitter user captioned it as “Security issues engulf France now .. no points for guessing whom they allowed to peacefully settle?” Alt News found it to be trade union members protesting against the pension reform.

France
Paris
Trade union
communal angle
Paris pension-protests

