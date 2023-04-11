TruthExposed

DeTect: Temple in Shibpur razed by minorities, a false claim

Many shops and vehicles parked on the road were vandalised and set on fire.
Violence erupted in the Shibpur area
KOLKATA: Violence erupted in the Shibpur area in West Bengal last month, when two rallies, one taken out by the VHP and another by a local outfit, passed through a Muslim-dominated area. Many shops and vehicles parked on the road were vandalised and set on fire.

A netizen tweeted the video saying, “See the condition of Bengal! Jihadists set a temple on fire on Ram Navami and didi is singing bhajans of Rahul.” Alt News found no fire caused any damage to the temple seen in the viral video.

