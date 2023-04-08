TruthExposed
Claim of saffron flag hoisting shared with false angle
Several netizens shared the video stating how right wing Hindu nationalists had started waging an all-out war against religious institutions belonging to the minority communities.
NEW DELHI: A new video has gone viral with the claim that a saffron flag was hoisted atop a mosque in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Several netizens shared the video stating how right wing Hindu nationalists had started waging an all-out war against religious institutions belonging to the minority communities. Alt News investigated this through a background check and found that the flag was in fact put up on a house and not atop a mosque.
