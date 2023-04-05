Video of BMC demolition drive shared with false angle

NEW DELHI: A political functionary of the AIMIM recently shared a video of a man protesting in front of a bulldozer. The caption said, “Officers in UP don’t obey court orders. The protestor says he has a court order, but this officer says he does not obey the court order. The rule of bulldozers goes on.” Alt News ran a check and found that the incident is from Santacruz West, Mumbai. A demolition drive was undertaken to remove six illegal stalls made of tin sheets. The stall owners did not have any legal clearance.