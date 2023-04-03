False claim made on Jains’ contribution to income tax

NEW DELHI: Recently, a claim went viral that the Jain community contributes more than 24 percent to the total income tax collected in India. This claim has been circulating for years, which also states that though Jains constitute 0.4 percent of the whole population, they have a 24 percent contribution to the total income tax. In reality, the Income Tax Department does not record or release data on income tax collection on the basis of religion, caste, or creed. This claim is completely false.