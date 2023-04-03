Did Rampyari Gurjar led soldiers to defeat Timur?

NEW DELHI: The official handle of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently said that there are several instances of history not having any record of individuals who had valiantly fought against invaders. He made a reference to Rampyari Gurjar who ‘fought against Timur by forming an army of 40,000.’ Their names are not found in our history, Dhankhar notes. Alt News spoke to journalist and author Manimugdha Sharma who clarified there is no credible source to back the claim that a woman called Rampyari Gurjar really existed and that she fought against Timur.