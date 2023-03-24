DeTect: T Raja Singh continues with hate speeches

NEW DELHI: Over the past one month, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh has been seen attending several rallies in Maharashtra and delivering speeches full of hateful content and open calls for violence and boycott against Muslims, which many leaders had ignored as inconsequential.

Hate speeches delivered by him at the Shiv Jayanti celebrations in Latur, and the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha in Mumbai, have already been documented.

Despite many FIRs being filed with regard to him, he has continued with his hateful rhetoric.