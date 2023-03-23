K’taka BJP strikes a double whammy of goofing up

NEW DELHI: As Karnataka is set to go to the polls in two months, all parties have sped up campaigns, put out lists of candidates, held rallies, and targetted opponents via various means.

In March, when PM Modi was set to visit Mandya, an arch was erected welcoming him with pictures of historical figures — Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, on either side.

A reverse image search showed that the historical figures are actually popular depictions of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, the rulers of the Sivaganga kingdom which was in Tamil Nadu.