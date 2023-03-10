DeTect: Kerala Congress poster doesn’t talk about beef

A poster featuring a person at lunch has gone viral. It also features a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a logo of the UDF, a Congress ally in Kerala. Sharing this picture, netizens claimed that the poster asked people to bring Congress to power for the reason, “If you want to eat beef, vote for Congress.” Alt News found that the original poster was about the election of a non-discriminatory government that questioned ‘the murder of people in the name of food choices’.

First published on www.altnews.in