Many unrelated videos shared as attack on migrants

CHENNAI: A recent viral video from Tamil Nadu shows a man verbally and physically assaulting Hindi-speaking migrant labourers in a crowded train compartment. In the video, the assailant talks about the loss of job opportunities for natives due to migrants as he punches and slaps the labourers. A few days later, the perpetrator was arrested by the Railway Police. As many as five clips were shared on social media those of attacks on migrant workers in TN. Alt News verified that four of these clips are unrelated to the recent developments in the State.