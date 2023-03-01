Clipped video of Rahul shared with misleading claim

CHENNAI: A video of a speech by Rahul Gandhi has gone viral. In it, the Congress leader talks about Mahatma Gandhi and his method of ‘satyagraha’. Some netizens shared this clip with a caption that Rahul Gandhi used the word satta (power) instead of satya (truth). Alt News ran a check and found that the viral video of Rahul Gandhi has been clipped. He had a slip of tongue when he said ‘satta’ in place of ‘satya’. But, he immediately corrected himself.