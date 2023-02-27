TruthExposed

Old video edited with song to target Muslims

A song playing on a loudspeaker can be heard in the background.
Old video edited with song to target Muslims
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A video that has gone viral on social media shows people in a crowd moving forward on a road with swords in hand. A song playing on a loudspeaker can be heard in the background.

This song has various messages encouraging people to take up arms, and bring down the government, and also the slogan ‘Naar-e-Takbeer’. Alt News found that the video is of a Muharram procession in Dehri, Bihar. The ‘inflam- matory’ song has been added separately in the video.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Social media
muslims
old video
Naar-e-Takbeer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in