Old video edited with song to target Muslims

CHENNAI: A video that has gone viral on social media shows people in a crowd moving forward on a road with swords in hand. A song playing on a loudspeaker can be heard in the background.

This song has various messages encouraging people to take up arms, and bring down the government, and also the slogan ‘Naar-e-Takbeer’. Alt News found that the video is of a Muharram procession in Dehri, Bihar. The ‘inflam- matory’ song has been added separately in the video.