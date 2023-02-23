DeTect: UP govt didn’t place job ad for pot smokers

An infographic of a job opening for marijuana smokers, promising a salary of Rs 80 lakh p.a. has gone viral. It was claimed that the job opportunity was announced by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party media cell shared the graphic and wrote ‘anything was possible under the Yogi administration’. Alt News found the original ad mentions that a German company named ‘Cannamedical’ was looking for a professional to test medical products made from hemp.