TruthExposed
DeTect: Kashmir Files hasn’t bagged Phalke Award
Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the controversial film The Kashmir Files, recently tweeted that the film received the best film prize at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023. He also used the hashtag #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023 in this tweet. In reality, the film was awarded the best film award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, an independent film festival held by a private organisation.
