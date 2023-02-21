TruthExposed
DeTect: Religious meet turned into platform for hate speech
Days after making a blatant call for violence against Muslims at the ‘Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha’ in Mumbai, Telangana legislator T Raja Singh took part in Shiv Jayanti celebrations in Latur, Maharashtra. He urged Hindus to not be afraid of police action and teach a lesson to all ‘descendants of Afzal’ who indulged in ‘love jihad’ and ‘killed and ate gaumata’. While many downplayed the tenor of his words, Alt News was informed that a recording of Raja’s speech and its transcript had been handed over to senior officials with a note that some parts of it were objectionable.
