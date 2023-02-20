Video of soldier’s funeral shared with false context

NEW DELHI: The Pulwama attack of February 2019, in which terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir, killed 40 personnel. This year marked the fourth anniversary of the attack, and netizens shared a video of the funeral of a martyred soldier, and his daughters paying tribute, implying that this video was related to the Pulwama attack. The video is actually from January 2015, where the daughters of the martyred Colonel MN Rai paid last respects to their father.