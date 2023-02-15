DeTect: Woman shouting anti-Opposition slogans is from BJP

A short video of a group of Muslims chanting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki jai’ and ‘Azadi’ has gone viral. The people, led by a woman in a burqa, shout slogans targeting the Opposition leaders. A BJP functionary posted this clip and wrote, “…These Opposition workers want freedom from Rahul Gandhi.”

Alt News found that the video was tweeted by BJP spokesperson Nighat Abbass in 2019. She wrote, “Along with me, the Muslim community raised its voice demanding freedom from Congress and Kejriwal.”