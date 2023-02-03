Renaming of UAE area has no links to Hindus

NEW DELHI: Last month, the PM of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued instructions to rename Al Menhad area and its surroundings Hind City. The Hind City would cover an area of 83.9 km. Soon after, claims were made that this was done to honour the contributions of Hindus to humanity. When contacted, Dubai’s Media Office said, “Hind is an Arabic name that has its roots in the region’s ancient civilization. The renaming of an area in Dubai as Hind City does not reference any country.”