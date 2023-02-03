Renaming of UAE area has no links to Hindus
TruthExposed

Renaming of UAE area has no links to Hindus

The Hind City would cover an area of 83.9 km. Soon after, claims were made that this was done to honour the contributions of Hindus to humanity.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Last month, the PM of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued instructions to rename Al Menhad area and its surroundings Hind City. The Hind City would cover an area of 83.9 km. Soon after, claims were made that this was done to honour the contributions of Hindus to humanity. When contacted, Dubai’s Media Office said, “Hind is an Arabic name that has its roots in the region’s ancient civilization. The renaming of an area in Dubai as Hind City does not reference any country.”

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

hindus
Renaming of UAE
UAE Sheikh Mohammed
Hind City

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in