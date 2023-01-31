Pakistan flag was not hoisted in Bihar’s Purnea

NEW DELHI: On January 26, many news outlets reported that a Pakistani flag had been hoisted on a residential building in Madhubani Sipahi Tola area in Purnea, Bihar. The Station House Officer’s statement accompanying the message said that the flag had been removed and that further action would be taken. Alt News found that a religious flag hoisted atop a house in Purnea was falsely reported as a Pakistani national flag hoisted. The two flags sport slight differences in terms of pattern and colour.