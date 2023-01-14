TruthExposed
DeTect: Rahul did not say he has any ‘problem’ with priests
Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s national IT department, wrote, “Now they have a problem with the priests too.”
A video of Rahul Gandhi speaking at meet has gone viral. In this clip, the Rahul can be heard saying in Hindi, “This country belongs to ascetics, this country is not of priests”. Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s national IT department, wrote, “Now they have a problem with the priests too.” After looking at the full context, Alt News found Rahul made an analogy between Congress and BJP. He compared Congress party workers, farmers, menial labourers, small business owners, and others to an ascetic. And the BJP-RSS to those who demand that people come and pray to them.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android