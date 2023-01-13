DeTect: The Kashmir Files not shortlisted for Oscars 2023

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently released a Reminder List of productions eligible for the 95th Oscars. The list consists of 301 films including RRR, Kantara, The Kashmir Files (TKF). Soon after, director Vivek Agnihotri (TKF) tweeted that his film had been ‘shortlisted’ for Oscars 2023, in ‘the first list of The Academy’. Alt News reached out to AMPAS and was told the Reminder List is not a shortlist. Any film that meets the eligibility criteria can be a part of the Reminder List.

First published on www.altnews.in