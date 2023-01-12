DeTect: Delhi murder accused is Anish Raj, not Mohd Anish

Last week, a Delhi Police ASI, Shambhu Dayal (57), was stabbed multiple times while trying to nab a man accused of snatching a phone earlier that day. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Delhi’s BLK Hospital, where he died. A number of media houses got the name of the accused wrong as they called him Mohd Anish. Alt News spoke to the station in-charge of Mayapuri West. He confirmed that the accused was name Anish Raj and there was no communal angle to the incident.

First published on www.altnews.in