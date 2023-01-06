DeTect: 10-yr-old Kolkata pic shared with misleading claim

Last year, the Uttarakhand high court passed an order to evict over 4,000 families from land claimed by the Railways in Haldwani. The Supreme Court later stayed the HC order observing the case had a humane angle. In this context, an image was tweeted with the text, “Don’t buy land anywhere, just unite with your community and capture any Govt/Defence/Railway land.” Alt News found that BJP supporters shared a ten-year-old image from Kolkata, to demonise the poor and the marginalised.