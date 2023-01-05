Old video of Jodhpur doctors’ spat goes viral again

A video shot in a hospital showing two doctors quarrelling inside an operation theatre has gone viral. A journalist quote-tweeted the clip and asked how Islamabad produces so many ‘doctors’ implying that the video was shot in a hospital in Pakistan. Alt News found that the video of two doctors trading expletives inside the operating theatre during a surgery was shot at the Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur. The matter had subsequently reached the Rajasthan High Court.