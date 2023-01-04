Screengrab
No snowfall in Mecca, viral video is doctored

Many netizens shared a video of Al-masjid Al-haram, the great mosque of Mecca, claiming there was heavy snowfall in Mecca for the very first time.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of Saudi Arabia predicted heavy snowfall in the country’s northern regions and heavy rainfall in the Makkah-Medina region on January 1, 2023. Many netizens shared a video of Al-masjid Al-haram, the great mosque of Mecca, claiming there was heavy snowfall in Mecca for the very first time. Alt News found the video with the claim of snowfall in Mecca, is digitally altered as the weather reports show no record of snow in the region.

