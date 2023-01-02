TruthExposed

DeTect: Old clip used to slam Bihar govt over law and order

Clip from the viral video
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: On December 28, 2022, BJP Bihar unit tweeted a video where a group of people can be seen assaulting a policeman.

The Hindi caption can be translated “Liquor mafia has beaten up the police. What sort of Bihar did the Mahaghatbandhan government end up making?”

Alt News found reports of a face-off between the liquor mafia and the Bihar cops on September 5, 2020.

It found a video of a cop allegedly assaulted by the liquor mafia during the BJP-JD(U) rule in Bihar was shared as a recent video.

