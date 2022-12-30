TruthExposed
Old photo shared as traffic jam near Atal tunnel
As per reports, 19,000 vehicles passed the Atal tunnel on the Leh-Manali Highway.
NEW DELHI: In the days following Christmas, various media outlets reported a massive rush of tourists in Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, 19,000 vehicles passed the Atal tunnel on the Leh-Manali Highway. Some news portals used a photograph of traffic congestion in their reports, with hundreds of cars lined up in a queue. A report featured an image caption as: ‘On the way to Atal Tunnel: 5-km-long jam’. Alt News found that the viral image is actually an old photo from January 2022.
