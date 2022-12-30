Representative image
Representative image
TruthExposed

Old photo shared as traffic jam near Atal tunnel

As per reports, 19,000 vehicles passed the Atal tunnel on the Leh-Manali Highway.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: In the days following Christmas, various media outlets reported a massive rush of tourists in Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, 19,000 vehicles passed the Atal tunnel on the Leh-Manali Highway. Some news portals used a photograph of traffic congestion in their reports, with hundreds of cars lined up in a queue. A report featured an image caption as: ‘On the way to Atal Tunnel: 5-km-long jam’. Alt News found that the viral image is actually an old photo from January 2022.

Himachal Pradesh
traffic jam
Atal Tunnel
Leh-Manali Highway

