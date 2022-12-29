PM Modi’s ethnic attire mocked using edited photo

NEW DELHI: On December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shillong where he laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2,450 crore. The Prime Minister also wore a traditional Khasi dress. Many social media users shared a picture of him in this dress, claiming that the dress worn by Modi was women’s attire. Alt News found that many Congress functionaries had shared an edited picture of the Khasi dress worn by Modi in Shillong, passing it off as a women’s dress.