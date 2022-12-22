DeTect: Old photo in Tawang shared as recent visual of Rijiju

Union minister and BJP MP from Arunachal (West) Kiren Rijiju recently tweeted a picture posing with Indian Army soldiers.

The accompanying caption read, ‘Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army.’

Several media outlets carried this image, claiming Rijiju had visited the Yangtze region in Tawang, to meet Indian troops following the Dec 9 skirmish.

Alt News found Rijiju had tweeted a three-year-old picture, inadvertently linking it to the recent skirmish.

First published on www.altnews.in