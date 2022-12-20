Pathaan poster
DeTect: SRK didn’t pledge ‘Pathaan’ earnings to Pak NGO

According to the tweet, actor Shah Rukh Khan has stated that Pakistan is his second home and that Khan would donate his upcoming movie Pathaan’s first day earnings to a Pakistani NGO.
A screenshot of a tweet has gone viral on social media. According to the tweet, actor Shah Rukh Khan has stated that Pakistan is his second home and that Khan would donate his upcoming movie Pathaan’s first day earnings to a Pakistani NGO.

Many users have shared the screenshot with #BoycottBollywood. In reality, the ‘parody tweet’ was originally uploaded on a satirical page on Facebook named ‘Ok Satire’.

