TruthExposed

Busted: 22-yr-old man didn’t marry 52-yr-old woman

The ‘reports’ did not carry any details about the newly-weds but featured a video that had seemingly gone viral on social media.
Screengrab from video
Screengrab from video
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Multiple mainstream media outlets recently carried a news item that said a young man, aged 22, had married woman who was 52 years old. The ‘reports’ did not carry any details about the newly-weds but featured a video that had seemingly gone viral on social media. Alt News ran a check and found that it was a scripted video posted on an Instagram channel that is being falsely reported as a marriage between the said people.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

marriage
Viral video
Scripted video
Young man

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in