Busted: 22-yr-old man didn’t marry 52-yr-old woman

CHENNAI: Multiple mainstream media outlets recently carried a news item that said a young man, aged 22, had married woman who was 52 years old. The ‘reports’ did not carry any details about the newly-weds but featured a video that had seemingly gone viral on social media. Alt News ran a check and found that it was a scripted video posted on an Instagram channel that is being falsely reported as a marriage between the said people.
