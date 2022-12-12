Students dancing in burqa
Girls did not dance in burqa to B’wood song in college

Alt News reached out to a student of the college, who confirmed that the four students seen in the video were Muslims and none of them were girls
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A Twitter user claimed in a recent tweet that Hindu students at St. Joseph’s Engineering College in Mangaluru mocked Muslims by dancing to Bollywood song ‘Fevicol Se’ while wearing hijabs. A Facebook user also shared the video and made a similar claim. Alt News reached out to a student of the college, who confirmed that the four students seen in the video were Muslims and none of them were girls. The students wanted a nun’s costume, but as it did not arrive in time, they had to wear a burqa.

