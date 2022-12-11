Satsang photos shared as that of Bharat Jodo Yatra

CHENNAI: Two photos of extremely large gatherings have gone viral on social media. They are being shared as visuals of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Ritu Chowdhary shared these pictures in connection with the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, and so did Gujarat Congress secretary Ramkishan Ojha. Alt News found that leaders associated with the Congress had falsely shared a picture of a crowd gathered at the Bhandara organised at the Jai Gurudev Ashram in Mathura linking it to turnout at the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.