TruthExposed

DeTect: Decade-old photos of homicide shared falsely

DeTect: Decade-old photos of homicide shared falsely
Dt Next Bureau

A collage of photographs featuring a woman’s mortal remains stored inside a refrigerator has gone viral. It was claimed that the woman named Kajal was in a relationship with a man named Ghaffar, and that she had been assaulted and locked inside the fridge, leading to her death. Alt News ran a check and found that the Assam Police had tweeted a link to a blog post, stating that the image was actually from a 2010 Portuguese blog. It was shared with a false context propagating love jihad.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in