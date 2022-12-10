DeTect: Decade-old photos of homicide shared falsely

A collage of photographs featuring a woman’s mortal remains stored inside a refrigerator has gone viral. It was claimed that the woman named Kajal was in a relationship with a man named Ghaffar, and that she had been assaulted and locked inside the fridge, leading to her death. Alt News ran a check and found that the Assam Police had tweeted a link to a blog post, stating that the image was actually from a 2010 Portuguese blog. It was shared with a false context propagating love jihad.